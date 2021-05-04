Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Algerian Riyad Mahrez imposed himself as an extraordinary star, with his brilliance and leadership, Manchester City, to overtake Paris Saint-Germain and reach the Champions League final, amidst astonishment and praise from fans around the world, given that he was in the first half during the fasting timing, but scored a goal and then completed the double in the second half. Mahrez became the historical top scorer for the Algerian players in the UEFA Champions League, with 10 goals, surpassing Yassine Brahimi, 8 goals, and Sofiane Fegoli, 6 goals behind them.

Mahrez contributed 22 goals in 27 matches in the Champions League, after he scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists to his teammates.

Mahrez became only the second player to score in the semi-final home and away matches with an English club in the Champions League, after Sadio Mane with Liverpool in 2018.

The Arab fans interacted greatly with the brilliance of Mahrez on social media, amid great motivation for Mahrez and City, expressing their happiness with the double pride of this Arab brilliance of the player and the club owned by “Abu Dhabi”.

Mehrez won special attention from international fans when he played in the English Professional League Cup final while he was fasting last week, and won the best player award in the match in which City won the title.