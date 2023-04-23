Mahrez scored his first goal in the match in the 43rd minute with a kick, then scored two more goals, 61 and 66.

City is waiting for the final match scheduled at Wembley Stadium, where the semi-final and final matches will be held a few years ago on the third of next June, its neighbors Manchester United or South Brighton, who will face it, on Sunday.

City thus maintained its hopes of winning the treble (the domestic league, the cup and the European Champions League), an achievement that only Manchester United achieved in England in 1999.

Manchester City occupies second place in the English Premier League, 5 points behind leaders Arsenal, who played two more matches, knowing that the two teams will face each other at the Etihad Stadium in an upcoming match next Wednesday.

City also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, where it plays against Real Madrid, the Spanish champions.

City coach, Spanish Pep Guardiola, made six substitutions to the squad that competed in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Bayern Munich (1-1) on Wednesday, the most prominent of which was the participation of Mahrez in particular and Argentine striker Julian Alvares, and the midfielders also relieved the playmaker. Belgian, Kevin De Bruyne and Spaniard Rodri.

As usual, City controlled the ball to a large extent, but faced an organized defense from its opponent, who plays in the “Championship” league, until the referee awarded him a penalty kick after obstructing the Portuguese Bernardo Silva inside the area, so Mahrez successfully attacked it two minutes before the end of the first half.

Mahrez succeeded in adding the second goal after he walked the ball without any interference and fired it into the net (61).

The Algerian scored the hat-trick when he received a ball from Jack Grealish and fired it quickly into the net (66).

Mahrez became the first player to score a hat-trick in the FA Cup semi-finals since Manchester United’s Alex Dawson scored against Fulham in 1958, according to the “Opta” statistics agency.