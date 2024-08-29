Algeria (dpa)

Bosnian Vladimir Petkovic, coach of the Algerian national football team, announced the return of player Riyad Mahrez, the star of Al-Ahly Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to the team, after an absence since the end of last January.

Mahrez has not appeared with the Algerian national team since the “Greens”‘ sad exit in the first round of the African Cup of Nations finals hosted by Côte d’Ivoire at the beginning of this year.

Petkovic revealed, in a press conference, a list of 26 players, including only two players from the Algerian league, but it included captain Riyad Mahrez and returning from international retirement Alexandre Oukidja, the goalkeeper of French club Metz, in anticipation of the two matches in which the Algerian national team will meet its guest Equatorial Guinea and Liberia on September 5 and 10 in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Petkovic told reporters that Mahrez’s technical capabilities were beyond debate, stressing that the player had assured him when he met him in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, that he was ready to put his talent and capabilities at the disposal of the national team and the group again.

“I noticed that Mahrez has a great desire to give his best. He is an important player for the national team and for me personally. Everything that Mahrez has given to the national team so far deserves my respect. I am convinced that he still has a lot to offer the national team and to help young players develop not only on the pitch, but also through his support and advice. Mahrez can be a coach on the pitch.”

The list announced by Petkovic included a number of surprises, such as the return of retired goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja, Columbus Crew defender Mohamed Farsi, Al-Raed midfielder Amir Sayoud, and goalkeeper Alexis Guendouz, who recently moved to Persepolis in Iran. In addition to the return of midfielders Hicham Boudaoui and Adam Zorgane.

Petkovic justified these decisions by saying that the names called up fit his choices, and that there are new players that the coach wants to see, and that what is important to him is that each player must give his all and achieve balance within the group and help his teammates, especially giving his all to win matches.

He also explained that he changed some goalkeepers, in order to give others a chance, and this does not mean that it is the end point for the goalkeepers and players who were not on the list this time.

He considered the player Amir Sayoud as one of the players who can provide solutions, whether through his experience or decisive passes, noting that the goalkeeper Oukidja seemed completely ready to return to the national team, and that he will seek out every player who can provide something, even if he plays in Australia, referring to Farsi.

Petkovic stressed the need to help defender Youssef Atal, who is without a team, explaining that the time has not come for the return of player Fares Shaibi, the Frankfurt player, in light of the presence of players who have a specific role, such as Haj Musa and Saioud.

He also justified the absence of Yacine Brahimi due to injury, and Ahmed Kendouci due to his absence from the competition.

Petkovic admitted the difficulty he found in determining the list, which initially included 80 players, before being reduced to 51 and finally 26 after careful follow-up and inspection.

He stressed that the Algerian national team must focus on itself and its style of play when it faces Equatorial Guinea and Liberia at the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“We evaluated our opponents and we must focus on ourselves. Equatorial Guinea have shown that they are a cohesive team capable of playing the whole match at a good level. The second match against Liberia is different because it will be played on an artificial turf pitch, but we have time to prepare for it,” he said.

The list included: Goalkeepers: Anthony Mandrea (Cannes), Alexis Guendouzi (Persepolis), Alexandre Oukidja (Metz). In defence: Rayan Ait Nouri (Wolverhampton), Noufel Khacef (Chabab Belouizdad), Jouin Hadjam (Young Boys), Mohamed Madani (JS Kabylie), Mohamed Amine Tougai (ES Tunis), Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Dortmund), Zinedine Belaid (Sint-Truiden), Aissa Mandi (Lille), Youcef Atal (without a team), Mohamed Farsi (Columbus Crew). In midfield: Ismael Bennacer (Milan), Rami Zerrouki (Feyenoord), Hicham Boudaoui (Nice), Adam Zergane (Charleroi). In attack: Houssem Aouar (Ittihad Jeddah), Amir Sayoud (Al-Raed), Mohamed Amine Amoura (Wolfsburg), Said Benrahma (Lille), Riyad Mahrez (Ahli Jeddah), Anis Hadj Moussa (Feyenoord), Yassine Benzia (Qarabag), Amine Gouiri (Rennes), Baghdad Bounedjah (Al-Shamal).