Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

It seems that the adventure of the Algerian international star, Riyad Mahrez, with Manchester City, England, is nearing the end, as all indications indicate that he is on his way to the Saudi club Al-Ahly Jeddah. Al-Ahly officials intensified their discussions during the last hours with the City administration, hoping to conclude a final agreement that would allow them to obtain Mahrez’s services.

And English press sources stated that Manchester City is ready to sell the Algerian star for 35 million euros.

And the Daily Express newspaper revealed that Mahrez had already agreed to the personal terms, and that he was just waiting for the management of the two teams to reach a final agreement. Mahrez is waiting for the green light to undergo a medical examination before signing the final contracts.

For its part, the Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah confirmed that a final agreement had already been reached with Mahrez during the last hours, and that after conducting a medical examination, he would go directly to Al-Ahly’s external camp, while the English newspaper “Sun” revealed that the captain of the Algerian national team will receive a salary of 410 dirhams. Thousands of pounds a week, and that his contract is for two years, with an open option to add a third year.

If the deal is successful, Mahrez will play alongside Brazilian Roberto Firmino and Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who were playing like him in the Premier League.

In the ending season, Mahrez lost his main place in City, and the Spanish coach, Pep Guardiola, did not involve him much, nor did he play the FA Cup final or the Champions League final, which prompted him to search for a new challenge.

Mahrez played 239 matches for the “Heavenly Moon” shirt, and won the 2019 African Cup of Nations with his country.

Mahrez ranks 19th for the most players in City’s history, and fifth for those who are still playing.