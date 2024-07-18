A year after their opulent wedding, Princess Mahra Sheikha, daughter of the Emir of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Matoum, has ended her marriage to Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum via a post on Instagram.

“Dear husband, since you are busy with other companies, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care, your ex-wife,” reads the message shared on the social network.

As this is unusual behaviour for an Emirati royal, there was speculation that the princess’s account had been hacked. However, the fact that the post has not been deleted so far and neither party has officially denied the report would indicate that the rift is real.

Furthermore, after the publication, The sheikha deleted all photos with her husband from her profile, with whom she had a baby last May.

According to various media outlets, an Instagram photo posted six weeks ago, in which Mahra appeared with her daughter in her arms and commented “just the two of us”, already predicted the couple’s breakup.

Who is Mahra Sheikha?

Mahra is one of more than 30 official children of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Matoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates, who also starred, together with Princess Haya of Jordan, in one of the most expensive and stormy divorces known in the history of the United Kingdom.

Marah is also widely known for her humanitarian work in areas such as women empowerment, education and healthcare. She is also actively involved in cultural and social events in the UAE, as she has made known through her social media accounts.

Her love of fashion also makes her one of the most prominent beauty icons and figures in her country.

In February last year he graduated in the United Kingdom in International Relations, although he had previously completed a university degree in Business at Zayed University.

Daughter of The Ruler of Dubai, Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum graduated with a degree in international relations from London. The 28 year old royal took to Instagram to share photos of the happy occasion with her mother Zoe Grigorakos. pic.twitter.com/13I3dMnSgN — Arabian Royal Agency (@A_RoyalAgency) February 4, 2023

Mana Al Maktoum is a well-known billionaire businessman and entrepreneur. He heads several companies including GCI Real Estate Development Company, MM Group of Companies, Dubai Tech and AlBarada Trading.

“In addition to his business activities, he is a keen enthusiast of skiing, falconry and equestrian sports. He is deeply involved in the public life of his country, having served a year in the UAE Armed Forces National Service and graduating from the MBR School of Government’s Accelerated Leadership Onboarding Programme,” Hola magazine said.