Alberto Rodríguez- Toquero, general manager of Mahou San Miguel.

Mahou San Miguel, the largest beer group in Spain, has stepped up its efforts in recent months to equip itself for the next few years. 2020 ended, the year of shock of the coronavirus, with a positive result against its prognosis: profit of 2.3 million, 98% less than a year before. And in the face of what is coming he sets his lights on: “We have sacrificed the economic result to invest in the future, for the sustainability of our business and of our hospitality clients,” explains Alberto Rodríguez-Toquero, the company’s CEO.

The numbers of the Mahou accounts leave little doubt about the covid bite: the turnover last year fell by 10.5% to 1,252.8 million; gross operating profit (ebitda) fell 43.7% to 166.3 million, and profit plunged 98%. “Our priority was to do the things we thought were appropriate. Mahou San Miguel is a family company, which is not listed, and this allows long-term decisions to be made that even sacrifice the result, ”says Rodríguez-Toquero.

The start of 2021 for the sector has also gone cross for several reasons. On the one hand, the storm Filomena was the umpteenth blow after very hard months for economic activity, especially in the center of the Peninsula. The infections of coronavirus also did not stop growing, especially after the wide sleeve that occurred during Christmas. And this, finally, caused an increase in restrictions and limitations on mobility, as well as on the activity of bars and restaurants. Result: 8.9% drop in sales in the first quarter.

As of April, the panorama changes. First, by simple statistical effect. “It is equated with a time when the hotel industry was closed, so any sale is growth if compared to the same month of the previous year,” explains the CEO. In addition, the forecast is that the recovery will begin in the second semester, although it will be gradual: “The fall was immediate, but the recovery will be slower,” adds Rodríguez-Toquero.

The first factor that will mark the future in the coming months will be vaccination, which will allow more mobility and economic activity. Mahou San Miguel also hopes to reap the fruits of the investments that have been made in the hospitality industry, in an important part also financed by the brewery (200 million in 2020), to adapt the outdoor spaces. “These actions on terraces allow us to see the coming months with optimism. Summer has to be better than last year ”, insists the Mahou manager.

The big blow in the accounts of Mahou San Miguel is caused by the fall of the horeca sector (hotels, restaurants and cafeterias). Before the covid, the hospitality industry represented almost 55% of the company’s sales and 75% of the profitability. Figures that were left behind with the pandemic and in 2020 only represented 40% of sales. This sector, in addition, will be one of the ones that will take the longest to recover the levels prior to the coronavirus, although for Mahou it does not seem like a problem. “We may go back to previous results in 2022 or 2023, but that is not our priority. We have to be able to give our best version and take advantage of everything we learned last year, not go back to where we were in 2019, ”says Rodríguez-Toquero, who prefers not to get wet on forecasts for this year.

This crisis also had some positive consequences for the brewery. For example, the rise of the feeding channel. Of course, the bells cannot be thrown on the fly either, since it was not enough (and it still is) to counteract the loss of sales in the horeca channel. “The decline is much more pronounced in the hospitality channel, where in the year as a whole it fell by 36.4% compared to 2019, which in no case offset the good performance in the food channel (+ 10%)”, the firm explained in a statement after the presentation of the results.

This positive effect has also been felt in Mahou’s international business, which already represents 22% of the total (in 2019 it was 17%). Especially in the UK: “Distributors in the country prioritized the San Miguel brand and always kept it available, even in the toughest moments of the pandemic. In addition, many Britons who were unable to visit Spain recalled what they did on their trips to the country drinking the beers they consume here. And San Miguel is a product highly appreciated by tourists ”, says Rodríguez-Toquero. All this has led Mahou to improve its figures in the United Kingdom in the year of the coronavirus: it sold 8.8% more.

More Solana store

Another of the habit changes caused by the coronavirus, common in most sectors, is the increase in online sales. In the case of Mahou, this is quantified in the Solana store, which began its journey just a year before the pandemic. “It is a model that has suddenly become great for us due to consumer needs,” acknowledges the CEO. During the hardest phase of lockdown, the company posted 300 orders a day, up to 700 a day on weekends.

This trend has not been broken with the improvement of the health situation. It has come down from that crest of the wave, yes, but it remains at levels much higher than those that appeared in the company’s business plan. “Now we are in about 100 daily orders with an average ticket higher than 30 euros. With the pandemic, the digital sales process has accelerated and what was going to happen in several years has been anticipated, ”says Rodríguez-Toquero.

Despite all the vicissitudes it has gone through, the company maintains its philosophy of not having debt. And it does so with stability in the workforce: it increased by 10.1% to 3,887 workers, derived from the agreements to commercialize new beer brands such as Coronita or Budweiser, in addition to consolidating Founders employees by increasing their participation in the company 30% to 90%. A brand with which it operates in the United States, where new movements are not ruled out: “We have saved 2020 and we believe that opportunities will arise. We analyze all the opportunities and prioritize the United States, which is a very attractive market, ”concludes Rodríguez-Toquero.