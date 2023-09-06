The Chiefs mpv commands the ranking of the best qb. Allen and Herbert round out the top 5. The last one? Josh Dobbs

Riccardo Pratesi



Mirror mirror of my desires, who is the best quarterback in the realm? With the ego that they find, it is not difficult to imagine them contemplating each other with the oval in their hand, asking themselves (personalizing it) the question made famous in Snow White. The quarterbacks are the face of the 32 NFL teams: the key players of the attack, the best known and most paid by franchises and sponsors. We line them up. Premise: the absolute value counts, but so does the attack available. Because the projection is on the championship at the start and the offensive weapons help / penalize beyond personal merits / demerits: the qb render based on the offensive line, running backs and receivers.

1) Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City) – MVP win at Super Bowl 2023. Current MVP of the season. Increasingly mature in reading, in addition to the huge talent. In tight end Kelce has a safe target, model Gronk for Brady.

2) Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) – The only question is whether he will remain healthy enough to dominate. The offensive line has improved, but not yet optimal. In Chase he has a “space” receiver, coolness under pressure from Joe Cool.

3) Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets) – Recall that he was the mvp for two seasons in a row before the last, revisable one. At the Jets he finds new stimuli, coaches, receivers and trust. Too many had underestimated Brady at the start in Tampa. Don’t fall back on it.

4) Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) – A bit of a ruffian, he lacks playoff consecration, where he hasn’t always been very lucid. But he is a spectacular athlete and has a fabulous big arm with which he is a permanent threat in depth. And he is not afraid of anything. See also Super Bowl 2022: who is performing at the halftime show?

5) Justin Herbert (LA Chargers) – The new offensive coordinator, coach Moore, should help him overcome the flaws of a disastrous head coach for game management. “Classic” talent for style, ready for consecration.

6) Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) – In his second year, especially along the way, he finally showed the flashes that made him call with the first overall pick of the 2021 draft. The Jags are fresh, young and growing. Cool like him.

7) Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) – Coach Sirianni’s system is custom built for its characteristics. Modest passer, but he runs like a running back. Leader, he protects him an excellent line and in Brown and Smith has super receivers.

8) Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) – This is the “healthy” assessment. The repeated concussions make even his presence on the gridiron surprising, let alone the near future. But he can pitch, and he has Hill and Waddle as targets.

9) Matt Stafford (LA Rams) – Tribute to blue blood after one season no. But in 2022 he won the Super Bowl as mvp, after all. And he has in coach McVay a brilliant offensive mind to protect him in the pocket and trigger Kupp.

10) Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos) Will it be rebirth? Pass (the crisis) or close, in Colorado the patience is already over. But with Payton as the new coach and wide receivers like Sutton/Jeudy he can’t screw again. Otherwise it will be the terminus.

11) Kirk Cousins ​​(Minnesota Vikings) – Miracled by the context: when you have Jefferson as your first target, throwing becomes less complicated. Accurate. Homework numbers never betray him on an individual level, always for playoff results.

12) Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) – Too many interceptions last season. And the usual playoff misfire. Solid, but not elite. I would, but I can’t, despite the ambitious supporting cast. The problem is he, in the end… See also The top Mexican scorers in each year since 2011

13) Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) – He never learned to throw. And for a spectacular athletic running back who plays just fine, having a season plagued by injuries, the last one, is not a good sign, looking ahead. Worn out.

14) Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) – Slow as a snail, but if you give him time to cast, he excels at accuracy and reads. And the Lions have a reassuring line. And freshman Gibbs runs strong, while St Brown takes almost everything.

15) Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) – I revived. Returning from a magical season in which he relaunched himself as a starter. He didn’t convince us: the reading flaws emerged in the playoffs, on time. But you have Metcalf / Lockett as receivers: a duo that fears no rivals.

16) Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers) – Returning from an injury, yet he convinced the 49ers that they got rid of Lance, his most advertised competition. He doesn’t have to perform miracles with McCaffrey, Kittle and Samuel nearby and under pressure he doesn’t shake.

17) Daniel Jones (NY Giants) – He took his team to the playoffs, won the wildcard, shrugged off the doubts of the critics. It will be the future of the franchise. But it’s more Eli than Peyton Manning: it can be icing on the cake, he doesn’t do everything.

18) Justin Fields (Chicago Bears) – Prodigious athlete, running back who plays qb. But he always goes back there: when he counts and has to pitch we are still at prayers.

19) DeShaun Watson (Cleveland Browns) – It must be understood which Watson we will see: if that spectacular pre-disqualification or the ugly stunt double who has reappeared on the pitch, then. To regain confidence, he must first of all recover athletic omnipotence. See also Fiamingo and the first live time of Paltrinieri: "I was much more tense than him ..."

20) Jimmy Garoppolo (Las Vegas Raiders) – With coach McDaniels he had already worked at the Patriots. Solid, but limited, with a nice edge: Jacobs, Adams and Renfrow.

21) Ryan Tannehill (Tennessee Titans) – The impression is that he and his team are going downhill, perhaps in a dive. That the right train has passed. Levis looks like the future.

22) Derek Carr (New Orleans Saints) – Division horrid, the NFC South. He can win it, but if he didn’t hit the playoffs with Adams at the Raiders… He has quality, but he’s too soft.

23) Mac Jones (New England Patriots) – Returning from a bad second year, he can make up for it, but he will never be Tom Brady. Nor did Drew Bledsoe.

24) Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh Steelers) – As a freshman he did better than his stats suggest which mostly show the obvious growing pains.

25) Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers) – Pick number 1 of the 2023 draft. Starting immediately: he seems ready.

26) Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) – Rodgers is gone, it’s his turn. Not a good thing…

27) Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Bucs) – Brady has retired, it’s up to him. It’s not a good thing…

28) Sam Howell (Washington Commanders) – Preferred to Brissett. As a lesser evil.

29) CJ Stroud (Houston Texans) – Preferred to Mills as starter. Will he be (already) ready?

30) Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) – Sensational athlete, but he must learn to play.

31) Desmond Ridder (Atlanta Falcons) – How long does it last? Heinicke will soon take his place.

32) Josh Dobbs (Arizona Cardinals) – Murray is injured, he was preferred to McCoy. I don’t know.