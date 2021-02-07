In a context of restrictions due to the pandemic and with a half-empty stadium, the 55th edition of the American football final will be played. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, will be looking to retain the crown against the surprise Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who pin their hopes on the experienced Tom Brady.

The 55th edition of the Super Bowl, the most important sporting event in the United States, has several condiments that place it in a prominent place in history even before the start of the game. Under multiple restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in a stadium with limited capacity, the meeting is presented as a generational quarterback duel between Patrick Mahomes, the young star of the present day who leads the Kansas City Chiefs, and Tom Brady, the award-winning thousand-battle veteran who leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The expectation surrounding these two figures is not exaggerated: they are the winners of the Most Valuable Player Award (MVP) in the last two Super Bowls (Mahomes in 2020 and Brady in 2019) and both have been awarded in the passage with the MVP from both the football final and the NFL season. Never before have two quarterbacks faced each other in a Super Bowl with that prize double under their belt.

Recovering from a recent foot injury and concussion, Mahomes had a two-week break to prepare for the grand final. In just his third season as a starter, the 25-year-old will seek to lead the Chiefs to their second straight title, following the one won in 2020 when his team rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. The last two-time NFL champion? New England Patriots, with Tom Brady at the helm, in 2003 and 2004.

Patrick Mahomes (left) and Tom Brady (right) will host an interesting quarterback duel in the Super Bowl. © Jamie Squire, Stacy Revere / Getty Images North America / AFP

With his athletic ability and exceptional talent, Mahomes is the key to victory for the Chiefs, but he’s not alone. The team, favorites in the previous one, has a corps of fast receivers, led by Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman, although the quarterback’s ideal partner has been tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 105 passes this season, with a record for his 1,416-yard position.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear as the surprise challengers to the National Football League (NFL) crown. It is the first in ten years that the franchise has reached the Super Bowl without having won its division. And even more: on their way to the final they started in the so-called wild card round, so, if they conquer the bowl, they would be the sixth champions in history from that instance. In addition, they are looking for their second trophy, 18 years after the one achieved in 2003.

The Bucs’ great weapon to reach the definition has been Tom Brady. After 20 seasons, nine Super Bowl appearances and six titles with the New England Patriots, the quarterback decided to take on a new challenge in Tampa, leading a team that had not reached the NFL playoffs since 2007 to the Super Bowl.

At 43, Brady had one of his best seasons as a professional: he completed a total of 4,633 passing yards, 40 touchdown passes, the second-best record of his career, and 12 interceptions. And on Sunday he will add a new milestone to his personal history, by becoming the oldest player to start in a Super Bowl.

With their hopes pinned on Brady, the Buccaneers also display a good game-breaker variety with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, along with great tight end Rob Gronkowski.

A duel of titans that will be played at a half-empty stadium due to the pandemic

The duel between Brady and Mahomes is presented as one of the best of all time in the Super Bowl, but the restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic will prevent the framework from being consistent.

Without the pomp of other years, the NFL final will have about 22,000 spectators, well below the 65,000 admitted at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Curiously, this is the home of the Buccaneers, who will become the first franchise to play a Super Bowl at home.

Of the total audience, 7,500 will be health workers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and who were invited to attend the meeting for free, as thanks for their work during the pandemic. The other 14,500 tickets belong to fans who have paid for them and have been lucky enough to be selected in a lottery. All will be distributed with social distancing among some 30,000 photos of followers, which will exceed the real public in number. The mandatory use of masks will be one of the items of a rigorous biosecurity protocol.

A family walks around Raymond James Stadium, some of them wearing face masks, in the run-up to the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, on February 6, 2021. © Eve Edelheit / Reuters

Even without the color of other years, the Super Bowl will have all its elements of rigor, with the expected halftime show in the spotlight. This year, the task will fall to the Canadian The Weeknd, who would have spent seven million dollars for the staging of his presentation.

Another distinctive element of this edition will be reinforced security, in the midst of the troubled social climate that the United States is experiencing. More than 500 agents from the Department of Homeland Security, as well as FBI and local Police forces, will integrate the device, prepared for various types of incidents, from demonstrations to domestic terrorism. Although the authorities have clarified that, at the moment, there are no credible threats.

A profitable event that will generate a few million less than other years

The Covid-19 pandemic has also tweaked the profit margin generated by the Super Bowl, although it will remain a more than profitable event.

The CBS television network, which owns the broadcasting rights, put the 30 seconds of advertising up for sale at about $ 5.6 million. Unlike the last edition, when the Fox network had sold all the spaces by November 2019, CBS closed its last contract a few days ago and was forced to slightly reduce the price of the ads.

Brady has taken down every one who has stood in his way, even Father Time. Mahomes has started his career in sizzling fashion. It’s the Super Bowl the universe has been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/pPao5FsqOR – NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 7, 2021

The brands present in the advertising intervals are also keeping pace with the pandemic. Food delivery companies or Logitech, a maker of computer accessories, will be in the initial advertising lineup. While other traditional companies, such as Hyundai or Coca Cola, chose not to spend on the advertising strips.

Another sector affected by the effects of the pandemic will be that of bookmakers. According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), revenues from this route will fall by 37%, that is, they will be reduced from 6,800 to 4,300 million dollars. The estimate is that up to 23.2 million people will bet money on the match.

Part of the reduction in bets, according to the AGA, will be due to the drastic reduction of traditional parties and group meetings to watch the game, a space in which they are usually held. These crowds of people are prohibited in several states for fear of the spread of Covid-19.

With Reuters, EFE and AP