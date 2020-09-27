Mahoba crusher businessman Indrakant Tripathi’s death investigation does not satisfy his family members. He has questioned the SIT probe, saying that justice is not expected till the arrest of other accused, including IPS Manilal Patidar. The family members have alleged that the accused SP and policemen have been lynched in the case. At the same time, after the SIT’s departure from Mahoba, now the investigation of this case, CO City of Mahoba, R.K. Pandey is doing.Indrakant’s nephew Sharad Tripathi and brother Ravikant have questioned the SIT probe saying that Patidar is being described as Corona positive. But it is not known in which hospital he is admitted. If he is in home isolation, the investigation team should know about him. Even after being accused, he was not questioned. Then how can the investigation be completed.

The suspended SO, Brahmadatta, Suresh Soni, constables of Kabrai were not questioned at all. None of the accused were taken into police custody and the murder was converted into suicide. Sharad said that the ties of top-10 criminal Ashu Bhadoria and suspended SP, who threatened Indrakant over phone, were also not investigated. Ashu was picked up from home and sent to jail in other cases.

A list of corrupt policemen will be made

Satyanarayana, IG, Banda, says that a list of policemen of the board involved in corruption and illegal collection is being made. Action will begin soon against the corruption and extortionists. Noted soldier Arun Kumar Yadav has had 10 dumps and is preparing for departmental action.

SIT report – businessman commits suicide due to mental stress

Sections with punishment more than seven years

Activist Nutan Thakur says that in the FIR written by Indrakant’s brother, Section 387 IPC (Punishment 7 years) and Section 7 (Punishment 3 to 7 years) and Section 13 (Punishment 4 to 10 years) of Prevention of Corruption Act. ) Are made offenses. Substantial evidence has come for this. Nutan said that all the accused policemen, including the suspended SP should be arrested immediately for being a crime of more than 7 years. He also supported Ravikant Tripathi’s demand for immediate removal of Mahoba’s ASP Virender Kumar for family safety and fair deliberation.

SIT will now submit the report on Tuesday

The SIT probing the Mahoba case has asked DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi for three more days. The SIT sought additional time to investigate the allegations on Manilal Patidar, including ballistic reports. The DGP accepted this demand. The SIT will now submit its report by Tuesday.

More than 12 people made serious allegations

The SIT is awaiting some more forensic reports in the case of Indrakant’s death. The most important of these is the ballistic report. Apart from this, investigation of corruption charges against Patidar is also pending. According to SIT sources, during the last 10 days investigation, more than 12 people approached the SIT and lodged a complaint that they too were implicated in false cases. The SIT has also recorded the statements of the plaintiff and the litigants after all these complaints. Now SIT is preparing to finalize its report. For this reason, additional time has been demanded from DGP.