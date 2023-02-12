The president of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmud Abbas, on Sunday called on the international community to “protect” the Palestinians from Israel, “which has crossed all the red lines”, before members of the Arab League in Cairo, between they are the Egyptian president, Abdelfatah al-Sisi, and Abdullah II, King of Jordan.

Faced with escalating attacks, ground and air raids and rocket fire, the Arab League convened a “Jerusalem Summit” of Arab foreign ministers on Sunday.

A “two-state” solution

Last year was, according to the UN, the deadliest in the occupied West Bank since 2005: the AFP news agency counted 235 deaths, almost 90% of them Palestinians. And in 2023, according to official Israeli and Palestinian sources, at least 43 Palestinians, nine Israeli civilians and one Ukrainian woman were killed.

Egyptian President Abdelfatah al-Sisi -whose country is a historical mediator with Israelis and Palestinians-, Abdullah II, the King of Jordan -in charge of the Christian and Muslim holy places in Jerusalem- and Mahmud Abbas inaugurated the talks.

“The current situation demands an intensification of our efforts,” pleaded Abdullah II, to whom US President Joe Biden recently affirmed his “firm support for a two-state, Israeli-Palestinian solution.

This partition, for which the entire international community advocates, would mean the dismantling of the Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories and the partition of Jerusalem, which Israel categorically refuses, today led by the most right-wing government in its history.

Joe Biden “does nothing at all”

“Joe Biden says he supports, but he does nothing at all,” exclaimed Mahmud Abbas during his speech.

The Palestinians will go “within a few days before the UN Security Council” and intend to refer the matter to the International Criminal Court (ICC) because now they count “every day more than one martyr,” he said.

By videoconference, the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, affirmed that “the position of the UN is clear: it rejects unilateral decisions”, citing in particular “the illegal Israeli settlements in East Jerusalem”, the Palestinian part of the Holy City .

The Arab League, which has been losing momentum for years, is increasingly divided on the issue of Israel: three new Arab countries recognized it in 2020 – Morocco, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates – and Sudan reiterated in February that it wanted to move “towards normalization “.

Egypt and Jordan took the plunge several decades ago.

*AFP; adapted from its original in French