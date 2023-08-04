Genoa – A video in which they ask for justice and remember the son whose body they would like to get back. The video of the family members of Mahmoud Abdalla, the 19-year-old barber massacred in Genoa and thrown into the sea in Chiavari, was released on the social networks of an Egyptian television station. The boy’s family lives in Fayoum, Egypt: the mother, the father practically, the disabled little sister. As she speaks, the mother weeps and sighs: “Now give us back the body.”

Just to help her, to pay for treatment, Mahmoud in November 2020 had come to Italy, just sixteen years old, studying the language and cultivating his passion, the work of a barber. For some time, his father tells us in the video, he had started complaining about his employers: “Someone was bothering him, they kept his money,” he says.

Mahmoud’s mother in the video posted on social media by Egyptian TV

Also in the last call to the family, on Sunday 23 July, he again confided that he was ill and that he was going to work in another shop. He didn’t make it in time, killed while tied up, then his body mutilated and thrown into the sea. For his death, Tito, his employer, and Bob, brother of the other owner of the business, are in prison.