Mahmoud Mohamed Farghal, a teacher of computing, creative design and innovation, stressed that digital education has become a cornerstone in motivating students to learn, and urging them to spark their ideas towards innovation in presenting innovative educational projects that are based on global requirements, and stimulating students’ talents and abilities in order to build bridges of knowledge to establish skill through the space of creativity and innovation in the teaching and learning process.

“Every teacher must be keen to invest in his potential, as he forms the basis of the teaching and learning process, given his influential role in shaping students’ awareness and pushing them towards academic excellence,” said Farghal, who won the Khalifa Award for Creative Teacher and first place at the state level in the Innovative Teacher Award. He pointed out the need for the teacher to be an inspiring innovator, not a lecturer.

He added, “A creative teacher is one who places the student at the center of the educational process by adopting an interactive teaching approach, taking into consideration the centrality of the educational process, considering the student as its axis and core. Therefore, I am passionate and look forward to achieving leadership in my field of specialization. I am certain that nurturing the talents of the school community and striving to improve their performance is an educational message that I am proud to achieve, in loyalty to the homeland of giving and happiness, and in consolidation of the vision of the Ministry of Education in spreading the culture of excellence and creativity in the educational field.”

Farghal praised the educational awards in the Emirates as one of the most important tributaries of sustainable development for any teacher seeking to raise his professional competencies through the gateway of its standards that allow the candidate to achieve empowering roles in the school community, starting with the teacher himself and his keenness to complete his postgraduate studies and his multiple participations with leadership roles in teams and councils at the school level and outside it, volunteering to serve the community, participating in local and international conferences, and exchanging educational experiences between colleagues in the educational field through platforms, forums and seminars with multiple visions, which in turn reflects on the essence of the educational process… which is the student.