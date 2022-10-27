Sharjah (Union)

The management of the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair has allocated a special pavilion to display the creativity and experience of the late Palestinian Arab poet Mahmoud Darwish, through the institution that bears his name, which is participating in the 41st session of the fair, which will be held at the Expo Center Sharjah from 2 to 13 November. In the first participation of the Foundation at the level of Arab book fairs.

The Foundation’s pavilion will include Mahmoud Darwish’s poetry and prose works, and various media materials, in addition to a screen that broadcasts a short tape of his life and excerpts from the late poet’s poems with his voice.

The Foundation also participates in the Publishers Conference, and presents the works of the late poet that have not been translated before for transfer into international languages, and its pavilion includes, in addition to the works and books of the late poet, a definition of his creative biography and comprehensive information about his abundant production, as part of the Foundation’s endeavor to exchange expertise and experience and preserve intellectual property rights. For Mahmoud Darwish’s work in cooperation with Arab and international publishers.

Khawla Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of the Sharjah International Book Fair, said: “The audience of the exhibition, which is launched under the slogan “A Word to the World,” will be on a date to restore the works of the prominent Palestinian poet, whose creative experience is popular and popular among Arab readers from the ocean to the Gulf, and his voice is still alive. Like his poems that immortalized his inspiring poetic journey.”

Fathi Al-Bas, Director General of the Mahmoud Darwish Foundation, said: “Through its participation in the Sharjah International Book Fair, the Foundation aims to inform counterpart Emirati cultural institutions and brothers in the United Arab Emirates of their efforts to spread and revive Mahmoud Darwish’s creative legacy, in order to enhance the Foundation’s mission to preserve this production. And circulate it to keep it circulating among the new generations of readers.”