Genoa – It could get complicated the position of Mohamed Alì, known as Aly, the owner of the barber shop in via Merano in Genoa Sestri Ponente, where Mahmoud Abdalla, the 19-year-old boy killed and mutilated last July, worked (click here for the article). The possible turning point comes from the examination of the telephones of the two alleged perpetrators of the murder, Abdelwahab Kamel known as Tito, 27 years old, and Abdelghani Ali known as Bob, 26 years old, both compatriots of the victim and in prison since last summer.

Aly was never investigated but the carabinieri, coordinated by prosecutor Daniela Pischetola, found a message from him, sent two hours after the crime to Tito, in which he it said to delete all chats between them. The owner of the barbershop had gone to Egypt on 26 June, after the financial police had carried out an inspection in his salon on the 19th, during which the victim had reported irregularities in the management of the workers.

From the report it emerges that indeed all the messages, immediately before and after the crime, have been eliminated. Investigators had already discovered that on the morning of July 23, a few hours before he was killed, Mahmoud had received several phone calls from Aly and Bob. In one of these the owner had told the victim to go to Sestri, where they would give him the money he was owed as severance pay since he wanted to go to work for a competing barber. In the dormitory apartment, according to the prosecution, Tito and Bob would have instead killed him with a knife and then chopped him to pieces with a cleaver bought a few hours earlier in a shop (click here for the article). They would then put the body in a trolley and take it to Santa Margherita where they would throw the head and hands into the sea so that it would not be recognised. Tito, defended by the lawyer Carlo Manti, will be questioned on Friday. While Bob, assisted by the lawyer Salvatore Calandra, did not ask to be heard. After the filing of the police reports, the prosecutor will close the investigation.