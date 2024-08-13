Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday praised Russia’s “courageous and firm positions” in support of the Palestinian people and called for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

“We are happy to meet again with President Putin as a friend of the Palestinian people… to discuss ways to stop the war of extermination launched by the (Israeli) occupation in Gaza and the West Bank, including Jerusalem,” Abbas said, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Abbas also praised Russia for its “courageous and firm positions in support of the rights of the Palestinian people in international forums and for standing on the side of justice, rights and international legitimacy in ending the occupation,” he added.

Putin received the Palestinian president, who rules small parts of the occupied West Bank through the Palestinian National Authorityat his official residence in Novo-Ogariovo.

Abbas handed Putin a report on the war situation in the Strip, highlighting Israeli attacks on “defenseless civilians, including children, women and the elderly” and the “total destruction of infrastructure” and problems of famine.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Photo:EFE

He also mentioned the current delicate situation in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, which is experiencing its worst peak of violence since the Second Intifada.

The Russian president said he was watching “with great pain and concern the humanitarian catastrophe taking place in Palestine,” referring to the disaster left by 10 months of war in the devastated Gaza Strip, where Russia has sent some 700 tons of humanitarian aid.

The Kremlin has expressed its support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and has criticized Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians.

During his meeting with Abbas, the Russian president indirectly reproached Israel for ignoring international resolutions, and in particular those of the United Nations, related to the establishment of an “independent” Palestinian state, something he sees as essential to ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The Palestinian leader, who will begin a visit to Turkey tomorrow, arrived in Russia the day before for a two-day visit to discuss bilateral cooperation issues with his Russian counterpart.

The last personal meeting between Putin and Abbas took place in October 2022 on the sidelines of a summit in Astana.where they discussed the situation in the Middle East and the possibility of resuming Palestinian-Israeli negotiations.

Abbas says he discussed US position with Putin

Putin and Abbas discussed this Tuesday during the meeting held in Novo Ogaryovo, the residence of the Russian president, the situation in Gaza and the US position on this conflict, the Palestinian leader told the Russian press.

“We had two meetings. The first was extended (…) and the second was face-to-face. In the second meeting we openly discussed all the issues that concern both Russia and Palestine,” Abbas said in an interview with the Russian agency TASS.

The 88-year-old Palestinian leader, who described the meeting as “sincere and open,” said they spoke with Putin “about what is happening now in the Gaza Strip, about how the US sees the future development of events, about how the international community reacts to the situation in Gaza.”

Vladimir Putin. Photo:AFP

“I said clearly and sincerely that both Palestinians and Arabs do not agree with the official US position.”he added.

He said he had told his Russian counterpart about “the tragic situation in the Gaza Strip, where 40,000 people have been killed and nearly 100,000 injured, and as a result of which almost 70% of the infrastructure and buildings have been destroyed.”

“We discussed our visions of the next development of events and what any action might lead to in these difficult times,” he said, acknowledging that Palestinians are anxiously awaiting Iran’s response to Israel over the killing of Hamas Politburo Chairman Ismail Haniya and its aftermath.

“We cannot predict what will happen at this time, but we are confident that there will be no escalation, no war, the consequences of which will be difficult to assess,” he said.

He also said that they discussed bilateral relations between Russia and Palestine and the prospects for their development.

“We also discussed the BRICS issue. And a verbal agreement was reached that Palestine will be invited in an expanded framework,” he said of the group of countries founded by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.