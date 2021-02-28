After three decades on the front lines, Hanan Ashrawi will not stand in the next legislative elections on May 22 because he wants “to be an example that it is possible to leave office”. The most famous woman in Palestinian politics leaves office at the age of 74 in order to open a gap to new faces, an unusual decision in a region where political office tends to last forever. Ashrawi’s decision is an internal message to a Palestinian leadership tied to the seats of power with President Mahmoud Abbas at the top of the dome. The 85-year-old leader has not yet made his candidacy official for the presidential elections on July 31, but the senior officials of his party, Fatah, have it clear and point to him as the “only candidate” of the formation. The Palestinians have not held elections for fifteen years and these two appointments are marked in red on the calendar because after all this time it seems that there is an agreement between Fatah and the Islamists of Hamas so that the elections can be held.
Whenever rumors arise about his delicate health, Abbas, whose nom de guerre is Abu Mazen, reappears in a suit and with a serious gesture at the head of a meeting in the Muqata, the seat of the Palestinian government. The television pictures show the elegant face of this big man with white hair and mustache, who looks at the world from the glass of his glasses and represents that Arab secular elite trained abroad, which in his case had Russia as the destination country to carry out his doctoral thesis. “Inside he is folksy and very close. He also has no problems breaking protocol and starting to smoke in the middle of a meeting, he is a chain smoker, “says a European diplomatic source who has had several encounters with the rais.
His personal story is that of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who in 1948 were expelled from their lands by Israeli forces. His family, originally from Safed, in the Galilee, found refuge in Syria, where he studied law and began his political activity. He was close to the founding team of Fatah, a party created by Yasser Arafat, and played an important role in recruiting a group of Palestinians who over the years became key figures in the Palestine Liberation Organization. (OLP), the coalition of political and paramilitary movements recognized as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people before the establishment of the National Authority. His life always passed in the shadow of the great Palestinian leader, whom he accompanied through Jordan, Lebanon and Tunisia before returning home.
His photo in a suit and tie hangs in the official buildings next to Arafat’s, with his inseparable black and white kufiya, but in his sixteen years in power he has never achieved the charisma of his predecessor And the polls published these days give him the loser in a hypothetical duel at the polls with Ismael Haniyah, Hamas’s political boss. Faced with the revolutionary character of Arafat, Abbas represents the pragmatic and calm face of the Palestinian leadership and has always been in favor of These plans came true when Arafat passed away, won the 2005 presidential elections, and became president. «Before I had already held the position of prime minister, but Arafat removed him from power because he considered him a collaborator with Israel. He did not appreciate him very much, he did not trust him and that is why he kept his distance “, says Eugenio García Gascón, author of books such as ‘La defeat de Oriente’. Abbas won the presidential elections 16 years ago, but his party, Fatah, lost the legislative elections a year later to Hamas. Neither Israel, nor the international community, nor Fatah accepted defeat at the polls and it was the beginning of an internal schism between the two great factions that over the years aggravated the physical division of the Palestinian territories with Hamas at the head of Gaza and Fatah, from the West Bank. Since then there have been no new elections and Abbas’s popularity has plummeted. at the same rate as his policy of dialogue and security coordination with Israel became a red carpet for the expansion of Jewish settlements and the shadow of corruption was seizing the National Authority and his family. Internal division “It maintains a minimum of popularity but only because the tribalism of the Palestinian political landscape and its consequent patronage have taken hold. His legacy will be controversial because in the circumstances that he has had to lead, it will be impossible for him to detach himself from responsibility for the decline of the Palestinian nationalist cause, for the internal division, for its obstruction of the reconciliation process and for the deterioration of the PLO, where far from attempting an internal renewal it has done the opposite, to strengthen its position and Fatah, ”says José Vericat, advisor to the European Institute for Peace Center for Strategic Studies, which has been following Palestinian policy for two decades. Vericat thinks that the day Abbas is absent “Israel will lose a moderate leader, unique in the harshness of his criticism of the armed struggle.” His followers highlight among his achievements his firm stance of boycott of Donald Trump’s ‘plan of the century’ and the recognition of Palestine as an observer state of the UN. His face is as familiar on the international scene as it is invisible in the Palestinian one, where he only leaves the Muqata in a timely manner. “He meets all the criteria of a dictator, he controls everything. In politics he is in charge of electing the people who occupy the important positions in Fatah, the PLO and the National Authority and in economics he has turned his sons into true oligarchs. I believe that he will be in power until he dies and worst of all is that he continues to be an acceptable face for the West, “laments Gazan analyst Mussaab Bashir, who assures that Abu Mazen is seen from the Strip as” an example of obedience to the occupation, a person who symbolizes punishment and who has renounced the most sacred, the right of return of refugees.
Abbas won the presidential elections 16 years ago, but his party, Fatah, lost the legislative elections a year later to Hamas. Neither Israel, nor the international community, nor Fatah accepted defeat at the polls and it was the beginning of an internal schism between the two great factions that over the years aggravated the physical division of the Palestinian territories with Hamas at the head of Gaza and Fatah, from the West Bank. Since then there have been no new elections and Abbas’s popularity has plummeted. at the same rate as his policy of dialogue and security coordination with Israel became a red carpet for the expansion of Jewish settlements and the shadow of corruption was seizing the National Authority and his family.
Internal division
“It maintains a minimum of popularity but only because the tribalism of the Palestinian political landscape and its consequent patronage have taken hold. His legacy will be controversial because in the circumstances that he has had to lead, it will be impossible for him to detach himself from responsibility for the decline of the Palestinian nationalist cause, for the internal division, for its obstruction of the reconciliation process and for the deterioration of the PLO, where far from attempting an internal renewal it has done the opposite, to strengthen its position and Fatah, ”says José Vericat, advisor to the European Institute for Peace Center for Strategic Studies, which has been following Palestinian policy for two decades. Vericat thinks that the day Abbas is absent “Israel will lose a moderate leader, unique in the harshness of his criticism of the armed struggle.” His followers highlight among his achievements his firm stance of boycott of Donald Trump’s ‘plan of the century’ and the recognition of Palestine as an observer state of the UN.
His face is as familiar on the international scene as it is invisible in the Palestinian one, where he only leaves the Muqata in a timely manner. “He meets all the criteria of a dictator, he controls everything. In politics he is in charge of electing the people who occupy the important positions in Fatah, the PLO and the National Authority and in economics he has turned his sons into true oligarchs. I believe that he will be in power until he dies and worst of all is that he continues to be an acceptable face for the West, “laments Gazan analyst Mussaab Bashir, who assures that Abu Mazen is seen from the Strip as” an example of obedience to the occupation, a person who symbolizes punishment and who has renounced the most sacred, the right of return of refugees.
