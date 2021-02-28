After three decades on the front lines, Hanan Ashrawi will not stand in the next legislative elections on May 22 because he wants “to be an example that it is possible to leave office”. The most famous woman in Palestinian politics leaves office at the age of 74 in order to open a gap to new faces, an unusual decision in a region where political office tends to last forever. Ashrawi’s decision is an internal message to a Palestinian leadership tied to the seats of power with President Mahmoud Abbas at the top of the dome. The 85-year-old leader has not yet made his candidacy official for the presidential elections on July 31, but the senior officials of his party, Fatah, have it clear and point to him as the “only candidate” of the formation. The Palestinians have not held elections for fifteen years and these two appointments are marked in red on the calendar because after all this time it seems that there is an agreement between Fatah and the Islamists of Hamas so that the elections can be held.

Whenever rumors arise about his delicate health, Abbas, whose nom de guerre is Abu Mazen, reappears in a suit and with a serious gesture at the head of a meeting in the Muqata, the seat of the Palestinian government. The television pictures show the elegant face of this big man with white hair and mustache, who looks at the world from the glass of his glasses and represents that Arab secular elite trained abroad, which in his case had Russia as the destination country to carry out his doctoral thesis. “Inside he is folksy and very close. He also has no problems breaking protocol and starting to smoke in the middle of a meeting, he is a chain smoker, “says a European diplomatic source who has had several encounters with the rais.

His personal story is that of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who in 1948 were expelled from their lands by Israeli forces. His family, originally from Safed, in the Galilee, found refuge in Syria, where he studied law and began his political activity. He was close to the founding team of Fatah, a party created by Yasser Arafat, and played an important role in recruiting a group of Palestinians who over the years became key figures in the Palestine Liberation Organization. (OLP), the coalition of political and paramilitary movements recognized as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people before the establishment of the National Authority. His life always passed in the shadow of the great Palestinian leader, whom he accompanied through Jordan, Lebanon and Tunisia before returning home.