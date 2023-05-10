Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 11:32



Updated 11:43 a.m.

Mahmood has included Murcia as one of the cities he will pass through during his European tour in 2024. The Italian singer will perform at Sala Mamba on May 11 of next year.

The artist was scheduled to give a concert in the Region in 2020 at the REM Room, which was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic. In 2024 he will visit three other Spanish cities (Madrid, Barcelona and Pontevedra) and will perform in different European cities such as Berlin, Warsaw or Paris.

Mahmood, of an Egyptian father and a Sardinian mother, was the representative of Italy in Eurovision in 2019 with the theme ‘Soldi’ (money), where he came in second place with 472 points, behind Duncan Laurence and his ‘Arcade’. In 2022 he tried his luck again representing his country in Eurovision together with white with the song ‘Brividi’, coming in at number 6.

Despite not having won the prize at the European song festival, Mahmood triumphed and that summer in Spain a version of ‘Soldi’ was played on radio stations together with the Canarian rapper Maikel Delacalle.