Mahmood, during an interview, had his say about the young band that is conquering the whole world: the Maneskin. What did the singer have to say about the band? Will they be words of admiration or criticism? Let’s find out together.

THE Maneskin now they are on everyone’s lips and are climbing world rankings. From their participation in X Factor their story was a continuous escalation that led them first to win Sanremo then to triumph atEurovision.

Among colleagues then we respect each other, love each other or “hate” each other, or in any case there is no sympathy. Regardless, in the world of music artists often comment on or talk about other singers. For example, this time, it was Mahmood to have his say Maneskin.

Those who love to think badly find “envy” or willingness to compare themselves in any intervention mouse. Also Mahmood has in fact participated in theEurovision Song Contest after winning Sanremo.

But for Mahmood there was no victory atEurovision, although it was absolutely appreciated. Mahmood has indeed arrived at the second place, however, an excellent result.

Mahmood now intervenes during an interview and comments on i Maneskin: for some there is a slight envy, perhaps conditioned by what has been previously described.

In reality, Mahmood seems to sincerely express his opinion without any kind of hatred, indeed!

Mahmood on Maneskin: his views and advice to the band

Mahmood, interviewed by Claudia Rossi and Andrea Conti for Il Fatto Quotidiano, spent the following words for the Italian band that triumphed at theEurovision:

I think they did well at Eurovision. To be honest, I don’t listen to a lot of rock music. Having said that I think it is recognized when someone has something to say or has talent. However they are very young and I can only support this desire they have to break. Rightly they split. A featuring? I don’t know now, I just came out with a record. With this record I promised myself to take a mental break. Basically I respect these guys, they are talented.

In any case, Mahmood, almost like a father, he had given advice to Maneskin before the important final atEurovision;

I just advise the Maneskins not to worry about anything. I’ve seen previous performances and they’ve been great, they just have to be spontaneous and that’s okay. For me Eurovision was a great experience and I have acquired a lot of fans thanks to this show. So I owe a lot to the event, it was a nice turning point.

It just looks like that Mahmood all you think except to compare yourself to Maneskin and envy. On the contrary, he is eager to appreciate and push his colleagues in the best possible way.

Maybe, sooner or later, a collaboration will really come.