Mahmood, bad news for Milotic Srl. Profits and revenues halved

Revenues and profits in free fall for Alexander Mahmoudin art “Mahmood”. The singer, who was also the protagonist of an outing a few days ago about his being gay, in fact, approved the third balance sheet of his company as a member a few days ago. Milotic Ltd. – established at the end of 2020 – of which it is 90% controlling shareholder while the remaining 10% belongs to the mother Anna Frau who is also the sole director.

Mahmood



A few weeks ago in Milan the two shareholders thus gave the green light to the 2023 budget which closed with a useful of 256 thousand euros all carried forward, but almost halved from the 483 thousand euros of the previous financial year. decreased profitability it comes from revenues which more than halved year on year, going from over 2.4 million in 2022 to 934 thousand euros.

So much so that even i receivables from customers they dropped from 1.1 million to 359 thousand euros while the liquid assets it rose from 672 thousand euros to 850 thousand euros. Breaking down i revenues 860 thousand euros were made in Italy, 42 thousand euros in Europe and the rest elsewhere. Carrying forward the 2023 profit entirely, and therefore by not remunerating shareholdersthe net worth of the Milotic it rose to 996 thousand euros.