The singer will also be a guest at the final of the Eurovision Song Contest on May 13 in Liverpool

Mahmood announced the brand new European tours: a total of 16 dates which will see him perform, between the months of April and May 2024, in the main clubs of 10 European countries to conclude, finally, with an Italian stop at the Fabrique in Milan.

dates and tickets — Mahmood’s European tour kicks off on April 4, 2024 from the Rockhal Of Luxembourg (Luxembourg). Presales and all information on the tour are available on the site www.friendsandparters.it. All ticket information is available on the sites www.ticketone.it And www.friendsandpartners.it. The European tour will then continue:

The April 7th to the Kentish Town Forum Of London (UK);

to the Of (UK); L’ April 8th at Olympia Of Paris (France);

at Of (France); The April 10th to the Complex 457 Of Zurich (Swiss);

to the Of (Swiss); The April 12th to the ThonexLive Of Geneva (Swiss);

to the Of (Swiss); The April 13th to the Live Music Hall Of Colony (Germany);

to the Of (Germany); The April 15th to the Paradise Of Amsterdam (Netherlands);

to the Of (Netherlands); The April 16th to the Cirque Royal Of Brussels (Belgium);

to the Of (Belgium); The April 18th to the Im Wizemann Of Stuttgart (Germany);

to the Of (Germany); The April 21st at Huxleys Neue Welt Of Berlin (Germany);

at Of (Germany); The April 22nd to the Stodola Of Warsaw (Poland);

to the Of (Poland); L’ May 8th to the Riviera of Madrid (Spain);

to the (Spain); The May 9th to the Razzmatazz Of Barcelona (Spain);

to the Of (Spain); L’ May 11th to the Mamba room Of Murcia (Spain);

to the Of (Spain); The May 12th to the Palace of Culture Of Pontevedra (Spain);

to the Of (Spain); The May 17th to the fabric Of Milan; See also Ferrari World Finals: a celebration of sport and culture in Imola

guest at Eurovision 2023 — The news concerning the singer does not stop here: Saturday 13 May 2023, Mahmood will be a guest on the final night of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, at the Liverpool Arena. This is the first time an Italian artist has been invited to perform out of competition in an edition of Eurovision that takes place abroad. Not only that, Mahmood will also lend its voicein the cast of the Italian version, to the iconic character of Sebastian in the live-action reimagining of the Disney animated classic The little Mermaiddirected by Rob Marshall and distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italywhich will arrive on May 24th in Italian cinemas.

accolades — After the victory of the Sanremo Festival in 2022 with Blanco with the song Chills and the second participation in the Eurovision competition, Mahmood performed live in the clubs of the main European and Italian cities, to then continue in the summer with the Ghettolimpo Summer Tour and with the participation in the Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo, the music festival founded and directed by Dua Lipa and her father Dukagjin. Furthermore, last October he was presented to Alice in the Citythe autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Fest, Mahmoodthe documentary film that tells his story, awarded last March at the Filming Italy Los Angeles 2023 in the Best Docu Film Award category. See also Latest news and transfer rumors in the MLS: Thommy, Manotas, Kittel, Adams, Gudiño, Deila, Pukki, Agada and more