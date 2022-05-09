Mahmood gaffe at Eurovision: he let out a belch. The attempt to dissimulate is useless

As usual, after the end of the Sanremo festival, those who are winners of the music festivals of the various European nations compete in a competition that will decide the best among them: Eurovision. The first press conferences and interviews have already started, as well as the first gaffe.

First of all the bad figure from Mahmood, just during a press conference. But let’s go in order. Guests and competitors of this exclusive singing competition are the best European artists. Thanks to the victory obtained during the Eurovision since last year by the Maneskin, Italy has become by right the location for this year’s competition.

The winners of this year’s Sanremo festival were Mahmood and Blanco. While the two were holding a press conference, in between question and the otherthe Italian-Egyptian artist missed something that the fans are not gone unnoticed.

In fact, between one word and another, Mahmood broke up escape a belch. The singer’s attempt to dissemble is useless, trying to hold back. The sound boomed mercilessly, thanks to the microphone positioned very close to the singer’s face.

After a second of embarrassmentthe rice has taken over in the room. Needless to say, the video quickly went viral. As for the European music festival, the performances will be held from 10 to 14 May and the stage of this spectacular festival will be the PalaOlimpico in Turin.

The semifinals are scheduled for 10 and 12 of this month, while for the final we will have to wait for the 14th. Obviously, all the evenings and performances will be broadcast on Rai1, from 8:40 pm. 40, but the best 5 will compete in the final.

The nations that entered the competition this year are: Italy, France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom. To present the Italian edition of the festival, leading names in Italian and European music have been chosen: Laura Pausini, Mika and Alessandro Cattelan.