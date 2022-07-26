In the end Mahmood had to surrender toinflammation of the vocal cords which has been affecting him for a few weeks and had to stop the tour. The singer himself made the announcement in an Ig Story, explaining the reason for the forced decision. Hi all guys, I am very sorry to tell you that unfortunately I have to postpone the date of Torre del Lago, scheduled for Tuesday 26 July, to 7 August – said the winner of the last Sanremo Festival in the video -. I’ve spent the last few weeks trying to heal a bad inflammation in my vocal cords. For this reason he will have to rest until 2 August. Hope to see you again as soon as possible. At the moment the dates of Bellinzona (29 July) and Iglesias (31 July) are canceled, but have not yet been rescheduled.