In the end Mahmood had to surrender toinflammation of the vocal cords which has been affecting him for a few weeks and had to stop the tour. The singer himself made the announcement in an Ig Story, explaining the reason for the forced decision. Hi all guys, I am very sorry to tell you that unfortunately I have to postpone the date of Torre del Lago, scheduled for Tuesday 26 July, to 7 August – said the winner of the last Sanremo Festival in the video -. I’ve spent the last few weeks trying to heal a bad inflammation in my vocal cords. For this reason he will have to rest until 2 August. Hope to see you again as soon as possible. At the moment the dates of Bellinzona (29 July) and Iglesias (31 July) are canceled, but have not yet been rescheduled.
July 26, 2022 | 16:55
