The Mahindra XUV500 is one of the most awaited cars of the next year. The Car Next Generation model will be launched in the first half of next year. The new model of the car has been seen many times during testing. From the design to the car, many other features can be changed. The company has updated the facelift version of this car twice.Mahindra’s car will get a Mercedes-Benz-like instrument panel and touchscreen infotainment system. However, it is not yet clear whether this feature will be available only in the top end variant or will be available in other variants. According to a report by Rushlane, this information has been revealed from the latest spy image of the car.



The new XUV 500 will be bigger than the running model

The next generation model of this car from Mahindra will be bigger than the old Mahindra XUV 500, which will give you more cabin space. The car will be available in 6 seater and 7 seater models.

These features are in the current model

The updated Mahindra XUV500 will get a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine with the current model, which is now a BS6 compliant. This engine generates power of 153bhp at 3750rpm and 360Nm torque at 1750rpm-2800rpm. With this, options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox will be available. In the BS6 version, this SUV will only be found in the front-wheel-drive system, as the W3 variant that comes with the all-wheel-drive system has been discontinued.