It costs a quarter of the Jeep Wrangler but if you put it next to it it looks like its twin sister. The Mahindra Thar Earth Edition is becoming popular in India thanks to this incredible resemblance, except for the number of vertical bars on the front.

Available exclusively in Desert Fury satin matte, paired with specific decals, black Mahindra emblems and a special Earth badge on the B-pillars, this special edition rides on 18-inch alloy wheels shod with off-road tyres. Inside, the Indian manufacturer offers seats covered in beige synthetic leather with a dune-inspired motif in relief on the headrests and climate vent frames matching the color of the bodywork.

Two versions: a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 152 HP and a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 132 HP. In both cases, power is sent to all four wheels (other non-Earth Edition Thars are also RWD) via a manual or automatic gearbox. The Mahindra Thar Earth Edition is priced in India between $18,600 and $21,300 depending on the engine, while the real Jeep Wrangler starts at $75,560.