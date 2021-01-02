The second generation Mahindra Thar is witnessing tremendous craze in India. Since launching, the vehicle has gained popularity in the automobile sector. This is the reason why Thar has got 6500 bookings in December even after a long waiting period. It is clear that now customers will have to wait longer to buy this off-road SUV in January. Let us know that recently Mahindra Thar got 4 star rating in Global NCAP Crash Test. So it will not be wrong to say that Thar has no answer in the matter of safety and it makes your journey more secure.

Please tell that production of this vehicle has decreased due to Kovid-19. Due to which demand has become more difficult to fulfill. Mahindra Thar recorded 6500 new bookings in December 2020, of which 50% of the bookings were for the automatic variant LX. There is a significant demand for LX after the discontinuation of the standard AX variant of Mahindra Thar. The current waiting period for Mahindra Thar has been over 9 months, despite its frequent bookings.

Mahindra Thar Price and Features

The Mahindra Thar has a starting price between Rs 11.90 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Talking about the features, the new Mahindra Thar features a remote locking key with central locking, LED DRL, LED taillights, stylish alloy wheels, tilt adjustable steering wheel, power windows, electrically adjustable ORVM, dry resistant infotainment screen (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay With support), plastic floor mats, water and dust resistant control switches and drain plugs are included. In Mahindra Thar, the company has launched both petrol and diesel engine options. It has a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, which generates 150bhp power and 320Nm peak torque.