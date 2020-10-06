More than 36 thousand inquiries The company said that more than 36,000 inquiries have come about this car. Over 3.5 lakh people have visited the website. The company said that the demand for convertible top and automatic top end variants is highest.

Dhansu is the new Thar features Safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, river parking sensor, speed alert system, electronic stability program rollover mitigation, hill hold assist, hill descent control have been given for safety in this car. The company has not yet announced the price of this car. On October 2, the company will raise the curtain from the price of this car.

How much is the price of new thar Mahindra & Mahindra has aggressively priced Thar. On 2nd October i.e. on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, the second generation Mahindra Thar has been launched with a price tag of Rs 9.8 lakh. At the same time, the top model of this car can be purchased for Rs. 12.95 lakh.

