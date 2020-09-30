Mahindra Thar 2020 is returning and Delhi’s Akash Minda has acquired the first unit of this off-road SUV by bidding it for Rs 1 crore 11 lakh. On September 19, Mahindra and Mahindra had bid for the first unit of Second Generation Thar with a special purpose of Rs 1.10 crore and on the first day it went up to Rs 80 lakh. On September 29, Akash Minda took on the first unit of Mahindra Thar 2020 with a bid of 1.11 crore.Now Mahindra will donate a similar price on its behalf and a total of 2.22 crore rupees will be handed over to one of Nandi Foundation, Swadesh Foundation and PM Cares Fund in the fight against Kovid-19. Around 5500 people had registered to participate in this bid.

Thar # 1 will also be written on the leather sheet and dashboard

The first unit of Mahindra Thar 2020 is very special

The first unit of Mahindra Thar will have a special badge named # 1. Also Thar # 1 will be written on the leather sheet and dashboard. All New Mahindra Thar 2020 is launching on 2 October. Mahindra’s long awaited off-road SUV. With the launch, its booking will also start and it is expected that the delivery of Mahindra Thar 2020 will start by the end of October. It is believed that Mahindra Thar can be launched between 10 and 15 lakhs and will compete with the Force Gurkha.

Delivery may start in late October

What is special in Mahindra Thar 2020

Mahindra is set to launch the new Thar with 2 engine options, 5 variants and 6 color options. The All New Mahindra Thar has two trim options AX and LX. The new Thar has a special emphasis on the interior and the dashboard has also been improved with its seat. The new Thar has a 7-inch infotainment system. Talking about the engine, its 2.0 liter turbo petrol engine generates 150 bhp power and the 2.2 liter diesel engine generates 130 bhp power, which is good for off-roading. The All New Mahindra Thar has other features including adjustable seat, ABS, EBD, speed alert system, tire pressure monitoring, reverse parking sensor and camera. Soon, the new Mahindra Thar 5 four option can also be seen in the market.