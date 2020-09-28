On 15 August, Mahindra Global introduced its new Thar. This is a vehicle that gives a great experience to the user of every locality. The company is going to launch this new model on 2 October. On September 24, the company started online auction of this SUV on the official website, which will run till tomorrow i.e. September 29. Online bidding for the auction of the first unit of the Mahindra Thar SUV is underway and has now crossed about 8 million. It is expected that it will be auctioned around one crore.

Why is the auction going on?

The company is scheduled to launch Mahindra Thar on 2 October but online auctions have already started. Mahindra opened the auction to raise funds to support the Kovid-19 relief work. The auction was scheduled to close on September 27, but the company extended it by another day. Now the auction will close on September 29.

The upcoming new Mahindra Thar is of second generation, many updates have been made in it as compared to the first one. Customers can now choose the engine of their choice from petrol and diesel engines. The 2020 Mahindra Thar has a 2.2-liter diesel engine that offers 130 hp power and 320 Nm torque and a 2.0-liter stallion turbo petrol engine that offers 150 hp power and 320 Nm torque. The vehicle comes with 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission options. Both the petrol and diesel versions of the Mahindra Thar 2020 are set to prove themselves in terms of both power and performance. However, it is worth noting that the company has not disclosed the price. Many upgrades have been done to Mahindra Thar.

Also read- Airtel left Vi and Jio behind, 37 lakh users gained

The new Mahindra Thar is equipped with a digital odometer, digital clock, electronic multi tripometer. Apart from this, it also has vinyl seat upholstery and monochrome MID displays in the instrument cluster. It is expected to be India’s cheapest four wheel drive system SUV after its launch. This system can be placed in 2 high, 4 high and 4 low. The off-road SUV has a ground clearance of 226 mm and a water wading capacity of 650 mm.