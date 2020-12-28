Mahindra ScorpioN: The country’s leading automobile manufacturer Mahindra is going to launch the next generation model of its most famous SUV, the Scorpio. In recent times, the new Scorpio was spotted several times during testing, about which we have given you an update. Now news is coming that the company will not only introduce the new Scopario in a new style, but it can also be launched in the market with the new name ScorpioN.

According to media reports, the company has applied the new trademark ‘ScorpionN’ for the new Scorpio and a copy of this application is going viral on the Internet. Let me tell you that before this, the trademarked pictures with the name ‘Scorpio Sting’ went viral. At present, no information has been received from the company about this.

How will the new Scorpio: The company can use a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine in its next generation model, which will be the mStallion family engine, which generates 150bhp power and 320Nm torque. At the same time, in its diesel version, the company will use a 2.2 liter capacity mHawk engine, which generates 130bhp power and 320Nm torque. It will have a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox.

Design has occurred in America: The new Mahindra ScorpioN is designed by the company at the Technical Center in North America Detroit and Research Valley in Chennai. Looking at the pictures that have been revealed during testing, it seems that the company has given a new design headlamp and LED daytime running lights. Apart from this, 5 slot grille, long hood and wide air intake are included. The new Scorpio will be larger in size than the current model.

When will launch The company may launch the new Mahindra ScorpioN in the market by the middle of next year. However, it is difficult to say anything about its price before its launch. But it can be expensive compared to the current model. The current model is priced between Rs 12.42 lakh to Rs 16.27 lakh.