Prominent vehicle company Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday announced a free Corona virus insurance scheme with Bolero pick-up series as part of its festive offering, under which the vehicle owner and his family members (up to two children) get Rs 1 lakh. Insurance cover up to Rs. The company said in a statement that the benefit of the insurance scheme can be availed between October 1 and November 30 by purchasing the Bolero Pickup Series car.

Also read: IPL color on debit-credit card, Kotak Mahindra Bank issued ‘My Team Card’

Insurance cover valid for 9.5 months from purchase of car

This includes pickup maxi trucks, city pickups and camper carts. The company said that the insurance cover will be valid for 9.5 months after purchasing the new car. Satinder Singh Bajwa, Senior Vice President (Sales and Customer Care), M&M, said that pickup customers have to travel continuously and they cannot avoid interacting with the people around. So they are being given insurance cover. The company said that it has tied up with the Oriental Insurance Company for the insurance scheme.