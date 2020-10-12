Before the festive season, car makers are busy adding more and more customers. Companies are offering discount offers on their cars to increase sales during the season. Mahindra’s name is also included in these companies. Mahindra is offering huge discounts on its selected cars. This includes cash discounts and exchange bonuses. To get this offer, customers have to book the company’s car online. Let’s know how much discount is being given on which car.

Mahindra Alturas G4

A huge discount of Rs 3.06 lakh is being given on buying Mahindra’s Altras this month. This month, the company is offering a cash discount of Rs 2.2 lakh on this car in the full size SUV segment.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

If you buy this car of Mahindra this month, you can get a discount of up to Rs 62,000. The design of this car is slightly different from the rest of the cars. Currently, you can save Rs 62,000 on this car.

Mahindra XUV500

Apart from these, the company is giving a discount of about Rs 57,000 on this car. Since its launch, the company has updated the facelift of this car twice and it is believed that the company may launch a new generation model of this car next year.

This company is also giving discounts

Hyundai is offering discounts on many of its cars. Hyundai’s Grand i10 NIOS petrol and diesel models are getting direct benefits of 25 thousand. This car is getting 3 years of road assistance and up to 5 years of warranty. At the same time, Hyundai’s Grand i10 BS6 has a discount of up to 60 thousand, with a cash discount of 40 thousand and an exchange bonus of 15 thousand and government employees of 5 thousand are getting a discount.

