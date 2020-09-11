The new variant is about Rs. 36,000 cheaper than the B4 variant

Mahindra and Mahindra has launched a new entry-level variant of its popular Bolero. This is the B2 variant of the Mahindra Bolero. The price of this new variant of Bolero is Rs 7.64 lakh. The new entry-level variant of the Bolero is about Rs 36,000 cheaper than its B4 variant. Mahindra brought the Bolero with BS6 engine in March this year. This SUV came in three variants B4, B6 and B6 (O).Recently, the price of Mahindra Bolero has been increased by up to Rs 35,000. Now the price range of the Bolero SUV model line-up has been between Rs 7.64 lakh and Rs 9.01 lakh. These are all ex-showroom prices. The ex-showroom price of the new entry-level B2 variant of the Bolero is Rs 7.64 lakh. At the same time, the ex-showroom price of Bolero’s B4 variant is Rs 8.01 lakh. The ex-showroom price of the Bolero B6 variant is Rs 8.66 lakh. While the ex-showroom price of its B6 (O) variant is Rs 9.01 lakh.

Also Read – A chance to buy Maruti cars cheaply, Discount up to ₹ 45,000

Some such features are given in the new variant



Talking about the features, the new Mahindra Bolero has AC unit with power, power steering, dual airbags, driver and co-driver seat belt reminders and reverse parking sensors. The new entry-level model of the SUV has a 1.5-liter diesel engine, a 5-speed manual gearbox. The engine of the vehicle generates 75PS power and 219Nm peak torque. This SUV comes with a two-wheel drive system.

1.5 liter diesel engine in new entry level model

Also read- Car arrived in 20 minutes after charging 480 km, learn details



Static bending headlamps, fog lamps, rear washer and wiper, audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, Fox Wood finish cabin trim, power windows, remote locking, 12V accessories socket and multi information display are reserved for higher variants. The updated model of the SUV has undergone some cosmetic upgrades including a new grille, revised headlamps, taillamps and redesigned bumpers.