Actress Payal Ghosh has recently accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. Payal said that Anurag Kashyap had called me to his house and said that many Bollywood actresses like Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahi Gill are comfortable with me. On this matter Mahi said, ‘I don’t want to talk too much on this issue. Much of the same negative is happening around us. It is very easy to name anyone just because they launched us. I will only say that I have known Anurag for quite some time. ‘

Mahi further said, ‘We have not been in contact for quite some time, but it is certain that Anurag cannot speak like this to anyone. I will say that I will not say anything more on this issue.

Payal Ghosh to file FIR against Anurag Kashyap in sexual harassment case tomorrow

An ex-wife reacted to the allegations against Anurag Kashyap, said- First I got angry then laughed.

Payal said – He called me home and then what happened should not have happened

Payal said, ‘I first met Anurag with my manager. Then I met him at his house. He spoke to me very well. I was very happy to see his behavior but things did not go well with me when he called me to his house the next day. I talked about this. ‘

Payal continued, “They made me feel uncomfortable.” Whatever happened, I felt bad that it should not be because I was neither working with him nor did I know him nor were we friends. If someone has come to you for work, it does not mean that everyone is ready for all those things. They made me feel uncomfortable. ‘