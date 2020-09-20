Recently, Actor Payal Ghosh accused director Anurag Kashyap of having sexual harassment in 2015. Payal had also dragged the names of several actresses who worked with Anurag Kashyap in his allegations. Payal claims that Anurag Kashyap had said that actresses like Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha and Mahi Gill agreed to do anything with him when they called him. Mahi Gill has reacted sharply to Payal’s statement.

Mahi Gill, while talking to our colleague etimes, said, ‘I really don’t want to talk on this issue, there is a lot of negative happening around us. It is very easy to name anyone only because they (Anurag) launched us. All I want to say is that I have known Anurag for quite some time. We have not been in contact for some time but it is so certain that Anurag cannot say the same for any of his actors. This is my statement and I have nothing to say on this issue now.

Let me tell you that Mahi Gill worked with Anurag Kashyap in films like ‘Gulal’ and ‘Dev D’. Both these films are considered to be the best films of both Anurag Kashyap and Mahi Gill. Mahi’s first film with Anurag was ‘Gulal’ but ‘Dev D’ was released earlier.

Let me tell you that the day before, Payal wrote on Twitter, tagging the Prime Minister, that Anurag Kashyap had tried to force him by behaving badly with him. He also demanded a strict action from the Prime Minister. However soon after this, Anurag Kashyap dismissed these allegations outright and many Bollywood celebrities have also come out in support of Anurag.

