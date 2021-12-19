The two-time Oscar winner, actor Mahershala Ali, for Moonligth (2016) and Green Book (2018), debuts with his first leading role in Swan Song, the film directed by Benjamin Cleary and which was released this weekend on the platform Apple TV +.

In this story set in the near future, Ali plays Cameron, a loving father and husband who is expecting his second child alongside Poppy, his wife (Naomie harris), when he suddenly discovers that he is terminally ill. In that trance, his doctor (Glenn Close) proposes a way out to alleviate the pain of his family before his imminent departure: to create an identical double that will supplant him when he is no longer there.

“I don’t know if I would do the same as Cameron, considering that my circumstances are different. I think I still have the chip to follow the natural order of things, respect and understand what is happening in your time to reach an end. What I do have in mind is that it is an opportunity and I think that in any case it could be a very difficult decision for me to make. I’m not 100% sure, but I don’t think I would ”, The actor reflects on his position through Zoom during a meeting with the media from various countries.

Known for his brilliant and clean performances, including Don Shirley’s MD in the Oscar-winning film Green Book, Mahershala Ali It has in Swan song the challenge of playing two physically identical characters, but different at the same time.

“It was difficult, but our director and instructor did a great job of keeping each other’s essence. Cameron is a man facing his mortality, the other, Jack, is struggling and wonders what is his mission to live. It was just changing his clothes: Cameron could be breathing differently or maybe he was blinking a little slower or he was heavier, because he didn’t have the same energy as Jack. On the other hand, I thought of Jack as healthier, hopeful, passionate who had a different glow, “he says.

Scene. Along with Awkwafina. Photo: broadcast

Ideal chemistry

In the film, the actor shares scenes with Awkwafina, Adam Beach and Naomie Harris, with whom he returns to repeat the lead duo since Moonlight. “Naomie and I work very well together, we enjoy it. I don’t know if you know this, but she had three days to record all her work on Moonligth. There were no rehearsals, we started filming head-on and it was a super remarkable experience. I was completely confident and Ben (the director) was also confident that she was going to be amazing and she was. There were no rehearsals, she just dug deep into her soul. All the flashbacks you see or a scene lasting 30 seconds were recorded in one shot. All of that led to our chemistry working. What caught my attention was her commitment as an actress, immersing herself in history and motivating me to do the same. I think that’s contagious and it shows, “says Ali, who, by the way, just received his first nomination for this job at the Golden Globes in the shortlist for best actor in a drama film.