Sharjah (Al-Ittihad) is awaiting the audience of “Sharjah 13 vocalist” tomorrow (Thursday) for the revival of the international artist Maher Zain the final evening of the program, where the program will culminate in the title of its 13th season at Al Majaz Theater at 8 pm, organized by Sharjah TV, affiliated with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority On the final evening, the program’s audience will meet 6 finalists: Mustafa Al-Shafei from Egypt, Zakaria Al-Zirek from Morocco, Ahmed Samreen from Jordan, Aseel Jaber from Algeria, Raheef Al-Hajj from Lebanon, and Khaled Al-Mawd from Palestine, where they scored the highest scores from The jury and the audience vote in the second final evening of the program. The jury of the program includes Tunisian artist Lotfi Bushnak, Egyptian vocalist Mahmoud Yassin Al-Tohamy, head of the Syndicate of vocalists in Egypt, and Emirati vocalist Ahmed Bukhatir.

It is noteworthy that the vocalist Maher Zain rose to prominence in the year 2009, after releasing his first album titled “Praise be to God”, then the second album came in 2012 under the title “Forgive Me”, after which he released his album “One” in Arabic, English and Turkish, until tomorrow from He is the most prominent international artist in the purposeful art sector, having performed in more than 21 countries.

His chant, “Ya Prophet, peace be upon you” won the title of the best song from the music radio station “Nogoum FM”, and he won several awards from prominent international bodies. The six participants qualified for the final evening after they competed over the past month in three groups led by the coaches: vocalist Mustafa Hamdo, who won the title of “Sharjah vocalist” in its fourth session, Iraqi vocal coach and composer Waseem Fares, and Egyptian artist and music arranger Sherif Mohsen. Free admission tickets are available to the public to attend the closing night of Sharjah Munshid 13, and the accompanying festival that is held in the outer courtyards of Al Majaz Theatre.