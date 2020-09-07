Less than two weeks are left for the next season of the prestigious T20 League Indian Premier League (IPL) to begin. In such a situation, all the teams are practicing fiercely. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a three-time champion team, is also in the process of preparation, whose captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be keeping an eye on everyone. Dhoni, who surprised everyone by deciding to retire from international cricket on August 15, is working hard in the UAE.A new schedule of IPL-2020 has also been released. In view of the growing Kovid-19 cases in India, the league is scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year, which will start from September 19. Before the start of the 13th season of the league, all teams are in practice and players are sharing photo-videos for fans on social media.

The first match of the 13th season of the league will take place between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and the runners-up Chennai Super Kings team on 19 September. Chennai team captain and veteran player Mahendra Singh Dhoni is practicing vigorously. Dhoni’s funny style is also seen while practicing on the field, a video of which was shared by the Chennai team.

CSK shared a video of the practice of other players of the team including Dhoni on social media. In the video, apart from Dhoni, many players including veteran Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja are seen practicing. A video clip of Dhoni has been put in this video in which he is saying in a funny way – don’t take DRS, don’t worry.

After retiring from international cricket, Dhoni will return to the field for the first time from the IPL. He will be seen captaining CSK where he will be trying for the fourth time in the IPL’s glittering trophy.

