Sam Curran performed brilliantly this season in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. The young English all-rounder has played a useful game both with the ball and bat. The Chennai Super Kings defeated the Sunrisers by 20 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. In this match, Karan was sent to start the innings. Karan scored a quick 31 runs off 21 balls.After this, he took one wicket for 18 runs after bowling three overs. He dismissed Sunrisers captain David Warner.

After the match, Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni praised Karan openly and described him as a complete cricketer.

In the match presentation, Dhoni said, ‘He is a complete cricketer. You need a fast bowler all-rounder. He hits the ball well, he can bat in the top order in batting, can also play spinners well. ‘

Dhoni said, “He can give you a fast 15 to 40 runs. If you want to get the rhythm, you can send Karan to bat above and he also wants to do so. With this, if he bowls fast with left hand, then there is always a matter of benefit. For the batsmen, the left-arm bowler will always be a problem.

Talking about Karan’s bowling, Dhoni said, “As the tournament progresses, he will become more comfortable throwing the Death Overs. That is why we did not get Sam bowling in Death Overs and Shardul and Bravo bowled at the end of the innings.

Dhoni looked happy after the Chennai Super Kings’ win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. He said that he can call the match almost perfect. He said that his team performed well in all three formats of the game.

Dhoni said, ‘I think we did well today. Our batting was good today. There was a passion.