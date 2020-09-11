Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former captain of Team India and one of the legendary cricketers, retired from international cricket on August 15. After this many of his fans said that he deserves a farewell match and the BCCI should organize a farewell match for him. Now the chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Saurabh Ganguly has responded to this.

Ganguly was asked during a press conference in Kolkata about Dhoni’s farewell match, saying, “I spoke to him (Dhoni) on the day of retirement.” However I could not meet him during the IPL as he is in the bio-bubble.

The former Team India captain said, ‘I have not spoken to Dhoni about this (farewell match). Whatever Dhoni has achieved for India, he deserves it. However, it is difficult to say anything about the future as circumstances have changed considerably. We can no longer tell anyone to come and play here.

Asked about Dhoni and his team’s performance in the Indian Premier League, Ganguly hoped that this charismatic player would do well for Chennai Super Kings. He said, ‘In the current circumstances, it will take some time for him to get the rhythm. He has not played cricket for a year and a half. No matter how good you are, it is not easy to come back. Dhoni is leading the 3-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the 13th season of IPL.