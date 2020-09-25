Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the world’s greatest players, showed sporting spirit during the IPL match when the Opposition team Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Sau fell into his eye. The incident occurred during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

A picture was posted on Friday from the official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL), in which Dhoni and Prithvi are seen. Dhoni is seen cleaning the earth’s eye in the photo.

So far this picture has been retweeted more than 1 thousand times, whereas in one hour more than 6 thousand people have liked it.

Dhoni’s captaincy team Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians in the first match of the 13th edition of IPL but they had to face defeat against Rajasthan Royals in the next match. At the same time, the Delhi team, led by Shreyas Iyer, defeated Kings XI Punjab in their first match.