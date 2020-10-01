Former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi are currently in the news regarding the OTT platform. Yes, it is news that Dhoni and Sakshi are joining together soon on an OTT platform with their web series.

Please tell that former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni formed a production company named ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ in the year 2019 with the documentary ‘Roar of the Lion’. Now this production company has started preparing for its web series.

It is being told that this web series will be an adaptation of a new author’s book, which has not been released yet. In a conversation with IANS, Sakshi told many things about this web series of her production house. Sakshi spoke to IANS on Dhoni’s decision to step into the entertainment world.

Sakshi said, “I have paid a lot of attention to my thoughts and thinking about creative action.” He said that when we were making ‘Roar of the Lion’, then we felt that this is the right opportunity to enter the entertainment industry.

Sakshi told that this is the best story on mythological science fiction, which will have the story of a mysterious Aghodi. Let us know that most of the work of this production house is witnessed by the Witnesses themselves. However, he also said that Mahi and she together make any decision related to this company, in which the team is also consulted.