Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni made a special achievement in the IPL on Monday. He achieved the status of playing 200 IPL matches as he took the field against Rajasthan Royals. Dhoni (MS Dhoni) also won the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and decided to bat first.

This was Dhoni’s 200th match in this prestigious T20 league. He is the first and only player to play so many matches in IPL. He is followed by Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who has played 197 matches so far.

At the time of the toss before the match, when commentator Danny Morrison asked about this, he said, ‘I just came to know about it. Sounds good but it’s just a number. I feel lucky to have been able to play for so long without any injury. ‘

Dhoni, who won the glittering trophy of the IPL three times, has been captaining Chennai since its inception in 2008. He represented the Rising Super Giants when the franchise was suspended for two years.

The former Indian player, who won two World Cups in 199 matches of IPL, has scored 4,568 runs with the help of 23 half-centuries, with his highest score being 84 runs. During this time, his stride has been 137.7. He is third in the tournament with 215 sixes after Chris Gayle (333 sixes) and AB de Villiers (231).

Suresh Raina, the Chennai team who decided not to play in the IPL due to personal reasons at the start of the season, is at number three, having played 193 matches in the IPL. Kolkata Knight Riders veteran Dinesh Karthik has played 191 matches so far and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has played 186 matches.