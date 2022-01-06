Mounir Rahouma (Dubai)

Al-Ahly youth coach Mahdi Ali revealed that Omar Abdel Rahman will include this evening “Thursday” training, but the decision to participate in the Super Cup against Al-Jazira tomorrow “Friday” has not been decided yet, and the push for the new, whether the Norwegian Olsen, or the Argentine returning Cartabia remains However, the club’s management, after the opening of the winter transfer window.

He explained that the Super Cup is an important championship, because it is the first title of the season, and the “Knights” to retain its title, stressing that the papers are exposed between the two teams and there are no secrets in the match.