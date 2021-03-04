Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

Mahdi Ali, Al-Ahly youth coach, confirmed that his team’s match with Al-Jazira, as part of the “19th round” of the Arab Gulf League, which will be held next Saturday at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, is a strong and difficult confrontation for the two teams, and that the meeting of the league leaders and at home, he wishes In progressing further, and striving to maintain the top, it requires great effort, in order to come out with a positive result to improve the position in the ranking table.

He added that “Abu Dhabi’s pride” has received the largest period of rest compared to the “Al Fursan” players, because it competes in one championship, which is the Arab Gulf League, unlike Al-Ahly Youth who play a match every three days because of their presence in all tournaments. Players as required, to put the match in good shape.

Regarding the readiness of his team, he said: We lost a group of important players in the squad, such as Cartabia and Walid Abbas, after each of them received three warnings during the previous period, in addition to Youssef Jaber, who suffers from injury and will not be available, indicating that the rest of the players are under mortgage. The coaching staff, to provide the desired addition, and return with a positive result that enhances the successful march of the team.