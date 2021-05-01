Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

Mahdi Ali, Al-Ahly youth coach, stressed that his team’s match with Bani Yas within the 24th round of the Arab Gulf League, which will be held “Monday”, is very important for the “Al-Fursan” team, with the aim of continuing to achieve positive results in the league and maintain the third place it currently occupies.

He said: It is true that we are going through difficult circumstances due to participation in the Asian championship and the lack of sufficient recovery period, and the physical readiness of the team, but we will do everything we can to achieve a positive result.

He added that his team is witnessing some absences in this match, such as Igor Jesus and Mohamed Marzouq due to the suspension, while the picture will become clear for the rest of the players during the next two days after examining the physical condition of each player, adding that the technical staff will pay the most ready elements to participate in the main list.

As for the competitor, he said: Bani Yas in this season is one of the teams that have presented great levels, and his position and numbers confirm the strength of the team, and the match is at its home, and “Al-Samawi” will not miss this opportunity and will enter the match with full force.