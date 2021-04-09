Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Mahdi Ali, coach of Shabab Al-Ahly, expressed his happiness at winning the Arabian Gulf Cup, stressing that the joy of the title has a special impact, because the tournament coincides with a happy occasion for the state, which is the celebration of the fiftieth year.

He added that his team was the best during 90 minutes, and dominated the course of the game, and succeeded in clinching the title with a penalty shootout that rewarded his players. Regarding the difference between the joy of being crowned, when he was a player and now a coach, he said: “The coach’s joy is greater than the player’s joy, because the coach represents the team of two technical, administrative and two workers, and therefore he always seeks to make them happy with this coronation.