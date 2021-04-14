Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

Mahdi Ali, the coach of Shabab Al-Ahly, explained that his team faces an ambiguous competitor tomorrow (Thursday) at the opening of the AFC Champions League Group A competitions, indicating that there is little information he has gathered about Tajikistan’s independence, and therefore the “Knights” must be careful, especially since it is the first match. , And it needs to achieve a positive result.

He added that Al-Ahly youth is ready for the match, and hopes to present a good level and succeed in the first confrontation, which is important in any tournament, stressing that the goal during the group stage is to qualify for the second round.

Mahdi Ali expected that the opening match would also be important for Al-Istiqlal as its first participation, and he expected to play with great enthusiasm and enthusiasm, and stressed that “Al-Fursan” includes players who have great experience in dealing with all tournaments.

As for playing in Ramadan, the coach of Shabab Al-Ahly confirmed that he has players who have experience playing during Ramadan, and therefore the impact will not be great, adding that the technical staff has set a complete program, in how to deal with training loads and hospitalization after each match.