Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

Mahdi Ali, the coach of Shabab Al-Ahly, stressed that his team seeks, through a match with Al Wasl, next Friday, within the “25th round” of the Arab Gulf League, to compensate for the “stumbling” of a draw with Bani Yas in the last round, and he will do everything he has for the sake of Restoration of third place, in the ranking table.

He added that the “Knights” were losing Abdul Aziz Heikal’s efforts due to suspension, and Cartabia and Salmine were injured, in addition to some players who are still in the qualifying stage.

He also made it clear that he would pay the most ready players, and that he would not risk the participation of any injured or exhausted player, due to the pressure of the matches and the resulting fatigue and injuries, which forced the technical staff to change some players in recent matches, indicating that the substitutes performed well during my matches. Saudi Crescent and Bani Yas.

Mahdi Ali said: Two matches remain before the end of the Arab Gulf League, and we aspire to provide a distinguished level and achieve good results to end the season well.

As for the Al Wasl confrontation, the coach of Shabab Al-Ahly said, “It is a match like all matches, in which his team seeks to compensate for its position and perform well, and to come out without new injuries.”