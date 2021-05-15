Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

Mahdi Ali, Al-Ahly youth coach, confirmed that his team is full of ranks and without injuries, before facing victory in the final of His Highness the President of the State, tomorrow, Sunday, at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al-Ain, stressing that the goal of “Al-Fursan” is to end the season by crowning the precious cup championship, He added: The final match will not be easy, I expect it to be strong and with a high degree of parity, as the final matches do not recognize any criteria, but rather the effort that is presented on the stadium, considering that the numbers provide indicators only, and do not reflect the strength of the teams and do not resolve the fate of the matches. He added: The team that is most prepared on the physical and technical level, and which performs quietly, will be the closest to imposing its control during the match. And about the absences in the victory ranks and the superiority of Al-Ahly youth in three matches during the confrontations that took place this season, Mahdi Ali said: The most important thing in every match is that my team is ready Regardless of the strength or weakness of the opponent, and therefore the team must perform with a great deal of fighting spirit and the desire to win, we do not focus on the absence of victory, but rather I only care about preparing my team and working to finish the season with a third title. Regarding the victory over Ramon Diaz, the coach of Al-Nasr in the two previous confrontations and the open cards between the two teams, he said: Every match has its conditions, and just as victory is exposed in front of Al-Ahly youth, the opposite is also true, and during the cup final, our goal is to provide a good performance that will contribute to winning the title, and I hope the players play with focus and presentation The performance required of them. Al-Ahly youth coach commented on the fate of Omar Abdel-Rahman and the extent to which he could participate, saying: I wished that “Amouri” would be with us in the final match, and he is physically ready and training with the team, but he is unable to compete in the final match, and if the final of the cup took place after two weeks, Omar Abdel Rahman would be with us. In the lineup. The “Al-Fursan” coach spoke about the return of the masses, considering their presence in the stands is important for the game and the entire system, and wishing that attending the final would be a good opening for Al-Ahly youth to crown the title. On the other hand, Carlos Eduardo, the Al-Ahly youth player, expressed his happiness by playing at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium. In the eye, it has beautiful memories on him. He said: I hope to write new memories tomorrow on the same stadium with Shabab Al-Ahly in the cup final. He added: Work and exertion are the secret of the successes achieved by his team during the recent period, stressing that the players made great effort and trained with high concentration to prepare for the cup final match, wishing that they would achieve the required and crown the title. He also said: Our goal is a good farewell to the season and crowned the third title this season, and since the arrival of coach Mahdi Ali, the picture has changed dramatically, and we succeeded in winning the titles, and we were also seeking to win the league title, but we did not succeed in that.