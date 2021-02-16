Dubai (Union)

Mahdi Ali, Al-Ahly youth coach, confirmed that his team’s match with Hatta in the 17th round of the Arab Gulf League tomorrow, Thursday, will not be easy for several considerations, as it will be held outside Rashid Stadium, and in the face of a good competitor, he added a number of new players to his list, as he is returning from a victory He contributed to raising the morale of the team, indicating that his team seeks to provide a level that satisfies aspirations and achieve a good result.

He added: The meeting comes after a tie with Al-Wehda, wishing to return to the track of victories again, and to be a new start to achieve positive results and continue work to improve the team’s position in the ranking table.

The Al-Fursan coach stressed that the teams play under great pressure this season, as they play about eight games a month. Therefore, it is difficult for the technical equipment to do a lot during training, and only some observations in the previous match and the strategy of the next meeting are focused on, and he stressed that the «Al-Fursan team» »Get used to the pressure of matches, and knows how to deal with this situation.